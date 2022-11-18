LEMONCHAIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $1.22 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

