Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison Sells 4,315 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

LEVI opened at $15.57 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 456,913 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.