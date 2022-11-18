Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.