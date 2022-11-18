Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.