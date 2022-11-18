Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $931,967.51

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,182.81 or 0.07134541 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $931,967.51 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,744,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,741,494.48875474 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,190.17331381 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $375,665.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

