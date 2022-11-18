Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,307.55 or 0.07877038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $9.61 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00570148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.53 or 0.29698106 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

