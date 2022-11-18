Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) PT Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Lightning eMotors Stock Down 40.2 %
Shares of ZEV opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
