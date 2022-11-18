Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.10

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 265525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.