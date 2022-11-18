LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 7,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,726. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

