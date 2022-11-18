Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.07.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

LBLCF remained flat at $80.00 during trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

