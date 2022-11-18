Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.06.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,239. The company has a market cap of C$36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$114.54. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$90.46 and a 52-week high of C$124.77.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.