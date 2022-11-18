Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.00. 19,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

