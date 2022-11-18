Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $480.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

