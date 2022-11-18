Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $59.64 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and $6.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00571772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.91 or 0.29782700 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

