Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.61.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Featured Stories
