Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.78 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.53. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.46. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.