Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.38.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.41. 24,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,382. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 65.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

