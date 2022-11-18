Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lifted to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.02 on Monday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lufax by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 259.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 245,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 100.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

