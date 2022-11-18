Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.08.

Lumentum stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 352.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 180.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

