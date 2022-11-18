Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Atlantic Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Atlantic Securities to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.