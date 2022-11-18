Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.17 on December 6th

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.167 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 20th. This is an increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.89.

Macquarie Bank Stock Performance

About Macquarie Bank

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.