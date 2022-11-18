Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.48 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 397,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

