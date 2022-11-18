Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.48 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 15.0 %

NYSE M traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 43,836,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,939,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.