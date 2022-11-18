Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $296,712.51

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $251.20 million and approximately $296,712.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,758.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00238149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003758 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $262,880.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

