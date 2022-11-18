Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.