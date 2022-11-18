Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 9.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Markel worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,263.68. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

