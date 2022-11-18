Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 380,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.