Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.48. 7,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

