Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 15,774 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

