Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

