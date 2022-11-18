Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 11,576 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth about $108,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.6 %

ALEX opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.