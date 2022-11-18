Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.50 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $303,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM opened at $1,324.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,339.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,278.02. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,420.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

