Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,195 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 259,470 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.