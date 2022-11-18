Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,139 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TTEK opened at $155.81 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

