Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 179,390 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 179,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.46 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.