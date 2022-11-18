Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Diodes worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,047 shares of company stock worth $3,434,959. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

