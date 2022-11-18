Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 168,314 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,314 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.89 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

