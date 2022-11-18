Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,704 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $672.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,119.14. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

