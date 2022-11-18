Maryland Capital Management Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.92. 29,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,509. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

