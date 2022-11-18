Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

