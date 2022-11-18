Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.