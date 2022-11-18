Maryland Capital Management Has $214,000 Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,804 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,725. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.10. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

