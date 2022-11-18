Maryland Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 49,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,735. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

