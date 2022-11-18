Maryland Capital Management Sells 251 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 181.8% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,203. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

