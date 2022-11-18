Maryland Capital Management Sells 361 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.36. 1,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

