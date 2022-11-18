Maryland Capital Management Sells 662 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 109,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,488,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

