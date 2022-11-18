Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.91. 31,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,313. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

