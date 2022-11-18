Matt Zelen Sells 10,068 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,704.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matt Zelen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.
UserTesting Stock Performance
Shares of UserTesting stock remained flat at $7.42 on Thursday. 736,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
