Matt Zelen Sells 10,068 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,704.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Zelen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Shares of UserTesting stock remained flat at $7.42 on Thursday. 736,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02.

USER has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

