Maxim Group Downgrades Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

About Reed’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REED. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

