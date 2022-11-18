Maxim Group Downgrades Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of REED stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
