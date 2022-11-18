McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $54,314,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

