McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
